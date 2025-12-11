© 2025 Ideastream Public Media

Sound of Ideas

CMSD leaders, community discuss major consolidation plan happening next school year

By Rachel Rood,
Drew Maziasz
Published December 11, 2025 at 5:00 AM EST
Cleveland Metropolitan School District CEO Warren Morgan and Board Chair Sara Elaqad spoke about a major consolidation plan that will result in 29 fewer schools in the district starting next fall.
Conor Morris
/
Ideastream Public Media
Cleveland Metropolitan School District CEO Warren Morgan and Board Chair Sara Elaqad speaking during a press conference on Dec. 10, 2025 about a major consolidation plan that will result in 29 fewer schools in the district starting next fall.

CMSD Consolidation Plan
This week, the school board for the Cleveland Metropolitan School District approved a major consolidation plan that will cut the total number of schools in the district by a third due to years of declining enrollment. Starting next fall, there will be 18 fewer buildings, and the district will operate 29 fewer schools.

District CEO Warren Morgan said the plan is also a way for the district to save money and improve academic offerings.

Some parents and teachers have concerns about this major change, including crowded buildings, unique programs going away and how the moves will impact families with special needs.

On Thursday's "Sound of Ideas," we've invited Morgan on the program to talk more about the plan and what's ahead. We'll also hear from the school board chair, the head of the teachers union, a parent and a student.

Guests:
- Warren Morgan, Ed.D, CEO, Cleveland Metropolitan School District
- Sara Elaqad, Board Chair, Cleveland Metropolitan School District
- Marilia Tsirikos Karapanos, Junior, Campus International High School
-Allison Jacobs, Parent
-Conor Morris, Education Reporter, Ideastream Public Media

The Menu: Best Food Stories of 2025
It's time once again for "The Menu," our bi-weekly series where we dig into Northeast Ohio's food scene with the help of the folks over at Cleveland Magazine.

The end of 2025 is quickly approaching and this is our final installment of The Menu this calendar year. We'll wrap up some of the best food stories and trends of 2025 and look ahead to 2026.

Guests:
- Dillon Stewart, Editor of Cleveland Magazine,
- Christina Rufo, Reporter at Cleveland Magazine

