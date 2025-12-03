Experts examine how disrupted sleep patterns signal deeper health concerns

The average person will spend roughly a third of their life asleep, yet the importance of sleep is often overlooked.

Sleep affects how we learn, work and maintain relationships, and poor sleep has been linked to a range of physical and mental health challenges.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, about one in three adults in the U.S. doesn't get enough sleep on a regular basis, and experts attribute this to both lifestyle pressures and the growing presence of technology.

At the same time, trends related to sleep and rest are growing in popularity on social media.

On TikTok, some users view sleep as a time to allow skin and hair products to work overnight, a trend called the "morning shed." There's also "bed rotting," where people spend long stretches in bed scrolling online or watching tv.

And sleep supplements like melatonin gummies are growing in popularity, as are "at-home" sleep remedies. Are these trends helpful or harmful to our sleep? We'll explore this question and more.

Guests:

- Nicoleta Olteanu, M.D., Adult and Pediatric Sleep Medicine, MetroHealth

- Eric Yeh, M.D., Sleep Medicine, University Hospitals

- Wendy Troxel, Ph.D., Senior Behavioral Scientist, RAND Corporation

