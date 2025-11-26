Northeast Ohio food banks and pantries meeting increased need

Food insecurity a reality for many this holiday season

The percentage of people in Northeast Ohio who are food insecure is on average around 15% although rates of food insecurity in some counties are higher.

The rising demand for food help comes as other costs including rent and health insurance are rising. Policy decisions made at the federal and state levels have also impacted food access including a disruption in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program or SNAP during the government shutdown and cuts in state funding during recent Ohio's budget process.

Financial wellness studies show that many families are living paycheck to paycheck with little financial cushioning to weather an unexpected bill or circumstance.

As we have in years past, we've invited the leaders of the region's two largest food banks into the studio to talk about food insecurity and how the rising need is being met.

The Greater Cleveland Food Bank serves people in the counties of Ashland, Ashtabula, Cuyahoga, Geauga, Lake, and Richland.

The Akron-Canton Regional Foodbank serves people in the counties of: Summit, Stark, Wayne, Portage, Medina, Tuscarawas, Holmes and Carroll.

Guests:

-Kristin Warzocha, President and CEO, Greater Cleveland Food Bank

-Katie Carver Reed, Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, Akron-Canton Regional Foodbank

-James Redmond, Veteran

Brad Ricca / McMillan Publishers

New Book Looks at Houdini’s Crusade Against Spiritualism

Nearly 100 years after his death Harry Houdini remains a well-known name.

Once the world's most famous magician, Houdini amazed everyone from regular civilians to U.S. presidents.

Less well known is Houdini’s attempted takedown of Spiritualism or the belief that certain people called mediums could communicate with the dead. Spiritualism was a widespread movement in the U.S. during the late 19th and early 20th centuries.

Houdini’s saw the movement as a kind of fraudulent imitation of magic. His personal crusade against Spiritualism is at the center of a new book.

“Lincoln's Ghost: Harry Houdini's War on Spiritualism and the Dark Conspiracy Against the American Presidency” is written by Northeast Ohio author Brad Ricca, a former professor from Case Western Reserve University.

Guests:

-Brad Ricca, Author, "Lincoln's Ghost: Harry Houdini's War on Spiritualism and the Dark Conspiracy Against the American Presidency

-Drew Maziasz, Coordinating Producer, "Sound of Ideas," Ideastream Public Media

