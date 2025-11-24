Northeast Ohio chefs suggest inclusive Thanksgiving dishes for plant-based or gluten-free diets

2025 Annual "Sound of Ideas" Friendsgiving

With Thanksgiving just days away, people may be in the midst of gathering ingredients to pull together that perfect holiday feast.

But what happens when the people around the dinner table can't eat the traditional dishes?

Monday on the "Sound of Ideas," we'll host our annual "Friendsgiving" show where we invite Northeast Ohio chefs to share food, cooking advice and Thanksgiving memories with us.

This year, we're focusing on dishes that can be enjoyed by everyone, including vegan, vegetarian, gluten-free and nut-free options.

We've asked four Northeast Ohio chefs to share their inclusive dishes they've created and offer Thanksgiving cooking wisdom for home cooks.

They'll also reflect on their personal journeys with plant-based living and share how they're navigating a changing restaurant landscape.

Here's what the Northeast Ohio chefs prepared this year:

Porscha Phillips (side):

- Braised Greens with Smoked Jackfruit

Adam Schwieterman (side):

- Vegan Stuffing

- Baked Kale and Quinoa Salad

Teala Lewis (main):

- Signature Soul Plate- Fried Oyster Mushrooms accompanied by Macaroni & Cheese, Collard Greens, and a Sweet Potato Cornbread Muffin

- Seared Lions Mane- Mushroom over a bed of Red Skinned Garlic mashed Potatoes accompanied by steamed Broccolini.

Caitlin Shea (dessert):

- Maple Pecan Pie

Guests:

- Adam Schwieterman, Executive Director, Local Roots Market and Cafe

- Porscha Phillips, Executive Chef, The Vegan Club

- Teala Lewis, Owner, Garden of Soul

- Caitlin Shea, Owner, Philomena Bake Shop