Special prosecutor shares insight on business owner Bobby George's domestic violence plea deal

Inside the Bobby George domestic violence case plea deal

In August 2024, the city of Cleveland raised allegations against Cleveland and Columbus business owner Bobby George, including charges of attempted murder, rape, strangulation, kidnapping and felonious assault. More than a year later, on Nov. 3, that case was resolved when George pleaded guilty to attempted strangulation of a woman he was dating at the time.

The case was handled by a special prosecutor from Jefferson county, Jane Hanlin, who was assigned the case after Cuyahoga County prosecutor Michael O'Malley recused himself to avoid the appearance of a conflict because he had accepted campaign donations from the George family.

The difference between the initial charges presented and the final plea deal George entered into have raised questions about whether he was overcharged to begin with, or received a lenient deal due to wealth and influence. On Wednesday's "Sound of Ideas," we'll examine the case with the special prosecutor who handled it.

We invited George's defense attorneys, Kevin Spellacy and Diane Menashe, to take part in the conversation, but they didn't return our requests for interviews.

Guests:

- Jane Hanlin, special prosecutor on the Bobby George case

- Retired judge Michael Donnelly, former Ohio Supreme Court Justice and adjunct professor for Cleveland State University School of Law

- Terry Gilbert, Criminal defense attorney

If you or someone you know is in need of support, the National Domestic Violence Hotline can be reached by phone at 1-800-799-SAFE (7233), by texting "START" to 88788, and online at thehotline.org.

Book "Lincoln's Ghost" dives into Harry Houdini's war on Spiritualism

Later in Wednesday's show, we'll discuss a new book about famous magician Harry Houdini that explores his perhaps little-known attempted take-down of Spiritualism, which is the belief that certain people such as mediums could communicate with the dead.

Spiritualism was a widespread movement in the U.S. during the late 19th and early 20th centuries, but Houdini saw it as a fraudulent imitation of magic.

That perspective is at the center of Northeast Ohio author Brad Ricca's latest work, "Lincoln's Ghost: Harry Houdini's War on Spiritualism and the Dark Conspiracy Against the American Presidency."

Guests:

- Brad Ricca, author of "Lincoln's Ghost: Houdini's War on Spiritualism and the Dark Conspiracy Against the American Presidency"

- Drew Maziasz, "Sound of Ideas" coordinating producer, Ideastream Public Media