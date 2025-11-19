Harry Houdini's war on Spiritualism explored in new book, 'Lincoln's Ghost'

Magician Harry Houdini's war on Spiritualism with "Lincoln's Ghost" author and Northeast Ohio native Brad Ricca

On Wednesday's "Sound of Ideas," we discuss a new book about famous magician Harry Houdini that explores his perhaps little-known attempted take-down of Spiritualism, which is the belief that certain people such as mediums could communicate with the dead.

Spiritualism was a widespread movement in the U.S. during the late 19th and early 20th centuries, but Houdini saw it as a fraudulent imitation of magic.

That perspective is at the center of Northeast Ohio author Brad Ricca's latest work, "Lincoln's Ghost: Harry Houdini's War on Spiritualism and the Dark Conspiracy Against the American Presidency."

Guests:

- Brad Ricca, author of "Lincoln's Ghost: Houdini's War on Spiritualism and the Dark Conspiracy Against the American Presidency"

- Drew Maziasz, "Sound of Ideas" coordinating producer, Ideastream Public Media