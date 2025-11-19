Harry Houdini's war on Spiritualism explored in new book, 'Lincoln's Ghost'
On Wednesday's "Sound of Ideas," we discuss a new book about famous magician Harry Houdini that explores his perhaps little-known attempted take-down of Spiritualism, which is the belief that certain people such as mediums could communicate with the dead.
Spiritualism was a widespread movement in the U.S. during the late 19th and early 20th centuries, but Houdini saw it as a fraudulent imitation of magic.
That perspective is at the center of Northeast Ohio author Brad Ricca's latest work, "Lincoln's Ghost: Harry Houdini's War on Spiritualism and the Dark Conspiracy Against the American Presidency."
Guests:
- Brad Ricca, author of "Lincoln's Ghost: Houdini's War on Spiritualism and the Dark Conspiracy Against the American Presidency"
- Drew Maziasz, "Sound of Ideas" coordinating producer, Ideastream Public Media