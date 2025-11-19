© 2025 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Sound of Ideas
Sound of Ideas

Harry Houdini's war on Spiritualism explored in new book, 'Lincoln's Ghost'

By Drew Maziasz
Published November 19, 2025 at 5:00 AM EST
Northeast Ohio author Brad Ricca's latest work, "Lincoln's Ghost: Harry Houdini's War on Spiritualism and the Dark Conspiracy Against the American Presidency," explores Houdini's attempt to discredit the Spiritualism movement.
Macmillan Publishers
Northeast Ohio author Brad Ricca's latest work, "Lincoln's Ghost: Harry Houdini's War on Spiritualism and the Dark Conspiracy Against the American Presidency," explores Houdini's attempt to discredit the Spiritualism movement.

Magician Harry Houdini's war on Spiritualism with "Lincoln's Ghost" author and Northeast Ohio native Brad Ricca

On Wednesday's "Sound of Ideas," we discuss a new book about famous magician Harry Houdini that explores his perhaps little-known attempted take-down of Spiritualism, which is the belief that certain people such as mediums could communicate with the dead.

Spiritualism was a widespread movement in the U.S. during the late 19th and early 20th centuries, but Houdini saw it as a fraudulent imitation of magic.

That perspective is at the center of Northeast Ohio author Brad Ricca's latest work, "Lincoln's Ghost: Harry Houdini's War on Spiritualism and the Dark Conspiracy Against the American Presidency."

Guests:
- Brad Ricca, author of "Lincoln's Ghost: Houdini's War on Spiritualism and the Dark Conspiracy Against the American Presidency"
- Drew Maziasz, "Sound of Ideas" coordinating producer, Ideastream Public Media

Tags
Sound of Ideas Sound of IdeasbooksBooks! Books! Books!
Drew Maziasz
Drew Maziasz is a coordinating producer for the "Sound of Ideas" and also serves as the show’s technical producer.
See stories by Drew Maziasz