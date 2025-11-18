Workers seeing health insurance rates rise may have to make difficult decisions

On Tuesday's "Sound of Ideas, we'll explore the health insurance landscape, and why those who buy their insurance from the Affordable Care Act marketplace are seeing major spikes. Then, we will talk about public corruption and its impact. It's the focus of a cross-cultural dialogue happening in Cleveland this week.

Health insurance premiums are rising nationwide

The longest federal government shutdown in history finally ended last week after 43 days, but the matter at the center of the shutdown remains unresolved over the fate of the Affordable Care Act tax credits that help make health care more accessible for those buying insurance on their own through the marketplace.

An extension of those tax credits was not included in President Donald Trump's "One Big Beautiful Bill," approved by lawmakers in July, so those subsidies are set to expire at the end of the year.

A Senate vote has been promised for later this year as part of the deal to end the shutdown, but if there are no changes, millions of Americans are at risk of seeing very large spikes in their premiums or even losing insurance, if they can't afford it.

On Tuesday's "Sound of Ideas," we're going to talk to experts about the cost of insurance going up for people on the marketplace, and even for those on employer plans. We'll also hear from people impacted by those costs and ask — where do we go from here?

Guests:

- Jaclyn Shlapack, Lorain Resident

- Kathleen Cooke, Senior Vice President of Employee Benefits, CBIZ

- Taylor Wizner, Health Reporter, Ideastream Public Media

- Emma Wager, Senior Policy Analyst, Program on the ACA, KFF

Public corruption impacts economies and public trust

It's estimated that trillions of dollars that would benefit the public are lost each year due to public corruption including bribery, embezzlement, money laundering and tax evasion.

Developed and emerging nations both must confront public corruption and the impact it can have on institutions and public trust.

Tuesday in Cleveland, the topic of corruption and how to address it will be the focus of a panel discussion at the annual meeting of the Council for International Programs USA.

It's a nonprofit organization founded in Cleveland by Dr. Henry Ollendorf, a Jewish refugee, to help train German social workers after World War II. The organization has grown globally with a mission to promote international understanding through professional development and cross-cultural exchange programs.

The meeting and discussion will be hosted by the law firm of Jones Day. Among those taking part in the panel will be a delegation of prosecutors from Romania brought here through the Congressional Office of International Leadership to give emerging leaders in post-Soviet states firsthand exposure to the U.S. system.

Guests:

- Justin Herdman, former U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Ohio

- Veronica Dragalin, former Chief Prosecutor, Anti-corruption Prosecution Office, Republic of Moldova