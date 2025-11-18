International panel discussion on confronting corruption held in Cleveland

Public corruption impacts economies and public trust

It's estimated that trillions of dollars that would benefit the public are lost each year due to public corruption including bribery, embezzlement, money laundering and tax evasion.

Developed and emerging nations both must confront public corruption and the impact it can have on institutions and public trust.

Tuesday in Cleveland, the topic of corruption and how to address it will be the focus of a panel discussion at the annual meeting of the Council for International Programs USA.

It's a nonprofit organization founded in Cleveland by Dr. Henry Ollendorf, a Jewish refugee, to help train German social workers after World War II. The organization has grown globally with a mission to promote international understanding through professional development and cross-cultural exchange programs.

The meeting and panel discussion will be hosted by the law firm of Jones Day. Among those taking part in the panel will be a delegation of prosecutors from the Romanian National Anticorruption Directorate brought to the United States by the Congressional Office of International Leadership to give emerging leaders from post-Soviet states firsthand exposure to the U.S. system of participatory democracy and free enterprise.

The Council of International Programs USA was recognized at the meeting by the Congressional Office of International Leadership for its decades of hosting international delegations in Cleveland and other U.S. cities.

Guests:

- Justin Herdman, former U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Ohio

- Veronica Dragalin, former Chief Prosecutor, Anti-corruption Prosecution Office, Republic of Moldova

