Food experts say veganism is becoming more popular and accessible in Northeast Ohio

Veganism has been on the rise in the U.S., more than doubling in popularity over the past decade. Multiple sources estimate that between 4% and 6% of Americans now identify as vegan.

Veganism is more than a diet. It’s a lifestyle that avoids animal products altogether, from food choices that exclude meat, dairy and eggs to consumer goods made without harming animals.

In its November issue, Cleveland Magazine explores what it means to live vegan in Northeast Ohio, spotlighting local chefs, influencers and small businesses that are helping transform the region's food and shopping scenes.

On Thursday’s episode of The Sound of Ideas, we’re starting with a new installment of "The Menu," our biweekly series on Cleveland’s culinary landscape, produced in collaboration with Cleveland Magazine.

We’ll be joined by several leaders of Northeast Ohio’s vegan movement to discuss what’s inspiring more people to embrace a plant-based lifestyle.

Later, a conversation with the creative team behind the new limited series, "Death by Lightning," which is available on Netflix now.

One of Ohio's most prominent historical figures is President James A. Garfield, whose tragic death may be more well-known than his life.

The Moreland Hills-born president, last to be born in a log cabin in 1831, served just 200 days in office before being shot by a mentally unwell assassin Charles Guiteau.

He then suffered for 11 weeks at the hands of doctors before dying at the White House. His remains reside at Lake View Cemetery in Cleveland.

"Death by Lightning," starring Michael Shannon and Matthew Macfayden, explores Garfield's short-lived presidency.

The series was created and written by Mike Makowsky and was based on a book called "Destiny of the Republic" written by Candice Millard.

Guests:

- Joseph Joseph, Founder, The Beet Jar

- Nzinga Young, Vegan Influencer

- Annie Nickoloff, Senior Editor, Cleveland Magazine

- Amy Townsend-Small, Ph.D., Professor, School of Environment and Sustainability, University of Cincinnati

- Mike Makowsky, Creator, "Death by Lightning"

- Candice Millard, Author, "Destiny of the Republic"