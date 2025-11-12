Team NEO report finds engaging people at younger ages can help fill talent gap

Connecting skilled workers with in-demand and available jobs in Northeast Ohio can be challenging for businesses.

Each year, Team NEO, a private, non-profit economic development organization focuses attention on the demand and supply imbalance in the region's workforce.

This year, Team NEO's "Aligning Opportunities" report looked specifically at K-12 students and young adults and how they could factor into closing the talent gap regionally.

One takeaway from the report was the need to engage young people sooner by showing them potential career pathways and providing real-world learning opportunities.

We're going to talk about the report and the workforce landscape for young people in Northeast Ohio to begin Wednesday’s “Sound of Ideas.”

Later in the hour, we will hear from Dr. Amy Acton. She’s currently running for the 2026 Democratic nomination for Ohio governor.

We talked to her about the results from this year’s November General Election that saw a number of key wins for Democrats in governor’s races as well as in the mayor’s race in New York City.

We should note we are also currently pursuing an interview with Vivek Ramaswamy who is campaigning for the Republican nomination for Ohio governor in 2026.

Guests:

-Jacob Duritsky, Vice President for Strategy, Research and Talent, Team NEO

-Christine Taylor, Vice President of Programs and Partnerships, Stark Education Partnership

-Sierra Hudson, Sr. Human Resources Generalist, Powell Industries

-Tony Best, Electrical Assembler, Powell Industries

-Amy Acton, M.D., Democratic Candidate, Governor of Ohio

