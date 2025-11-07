© 2025 Ideastream Public Media

Sound of Ideas
'Lost and Found in Cleveland' movie opens in NEO theaters

By Stephanie Haney
Published November 7, 2025 at 3:01 PM EST

The movie "Lost and Found in Cleveland" set attendance records at the Cleveland International Film Festival earlier this year, and now has its wider theatrical release this week.

It's been described by those involved as a 'love letter to Northeast Ohio' and features an ensemble cast made up of a listers like Martin Sheen, John Lovitz, June Squib, and Dennis Haysbert. He of course, plaed Pedro Cerrano in the "Major League" franchise. "Lost and Found" brings Haysbert back to Cleveland.

The film will be showing at over 500 theaters starting this weekend, including a dozen here in Northeast Ohio.

We'll meet the production team behind the film in this conversation with "Sound of Ideas" host Stephanie Haney.

Guests:
- Keith Gerchak, Writer, Producer, & Director, "Lost & Found In Cleveland"
- Marisa Guterman, Writer, Producer, & Director, "Lost & Found In Cleveland"

Stephanie Haney
Stephanie Haney is the host and a producer of the "Sound of Ideas" for Ideastream Public Media.
