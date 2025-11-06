American Heart Association shares updated CPR guidelines for choking, opioid-related emergencies

Every year, about 350,000 people in the U.S. experience a cardiac arrest outside of a hospital, and nearly 90% don't survive. Knowing how to respond in those critical first moments can mean the difference between life and death.

Recently, the American Heart Association released its first major update to CPR and emergency care guidelines since 2020 — with new recommendations for how to assist in instances of choking, opioid overdoses and even training practices for children as young as 12.

Thursday on the "Sound of Ideas," we'll talk about what's changed, what's stayed the same and how these new guidelines could help more bystanders become lifesavers.

After the discussion, we'll switch gears to mark the theatrical release of the film "Lost & Found in Cleveland."

The film premiered at the Cleveland International Film Festival earlier this year, but tomorrow, it will open in hundreds of theaters across the country.

The team behind the film, Marisa Guterman and Keith Gerchak, join us in studio to talk about the long journey of making the film, and eventually achieving widespread distribution.

To end the show, we'll bring you another installment of our music podcast "Shuffle." This week, we meet some of the members of Hello! 3D, who are bringing psychedelic cumbia music to Northeast Ohio.

Guests:

- Sonya Vezmar, Vice President of Community Impact, Cleveland American Heart Association

- Keith Gerchak, Writer, Producer, & Director, "Lost and Found In Cleveland"

- Marisa Guterman, Writer, Producer, & Director, "Lost and Found In Cleveland"

- Amanada Rabinowitz, Host and Producer, "Shuffle" and "All Things Considered"

- Jake Fader, Guitar & Keyboard, Hello! 3D

- Ed Sotelo, Bass, Hello! 3D