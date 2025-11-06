© 2025 Ideastream Public Media

Sound of Ideas
Sound of Ideas

American Heart Association shares updated CPR guidelines for choking, opioid-related emergencies

By Aya Cathey
Published November 6, 2025 at 5:00 AM EST
Out-of-hospital cardiac arrests caused by respiratory emergencies or asphyxia occur in more than 9% of adults and 39% of children in the U.S., according to the American Heart Association.
American Heart Association
Out-of-hospital cardiac arrests caused by respiratory emergencies or asphyxia occur in more than 9% of adults and 39% of children in the U.S., according to the American Heart Association.

Every year, about 350,000 people in the U.S. experience a cardiac arrest outside of a hospital, and nearly 90% don't survive. Knowing how to respond in those critical first moments can mean the difference between life and death.

Recently, the American Heart Association released its first major update to CPR and emergency care guidelines since 2020 — with new recommendations for how to assist in instances of choking, opioid overdoses and even training practices for children as young as 12.

Thursday on the "Sound of Ideas," we'll talk about what's changed, what's stayed the same and how these new guidelines could help more bystanders become lifesavers.

After the discussion, we'll switch gears to mark the theatrical release of the film "Lost & Found in Cleveland."

The film premiered at the Cleveland International Film Festival earlier this year, but tomorrow, it will open in hundreds of theaters across the country.

The team behind the film, Marisa Guterman and Keith Gerchak, join us in studio to talk about the long journey of making the film, and eventually achieving widespread distribution.

To end the show, we'll bring you another installment of our music podcast "Shuffle." This week, we meet some of the members of Hello! 3D, who are bringing psychedelic cumbia music to Northeast Ohio.

Guests:
- Sonya Vezmar, Vice President of Community Impact, Cleveland American Heart Association
- Keith Gerchak, Writer, Producer, & Director, "Lost and Found In Cleveland"
- Marisa Guterman, Writer, Producer, & Director, "Lost and Found In Cleveland"
- Amanada Rabinowitz, Host and Producer, "Shuffle" and "All Things Considered"
- Jake Fader, Guitar & Keyboard, Hello! 3D
- Ed Sotelo, Bass, Hello! 3D

Aya Cathey
Aya Cathey is the associate producer for "Sound of Ideas," Ideastream Public Media’s morning public affairs show.
