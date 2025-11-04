© 2025 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
Sound of Ideas
Sound of Ideas

Ohio's Head Start programs grapple with federal funding cancellations

By Aya Cathey
Published November 4, 2025 at 5:00 AM EST
Families will be wrestling with a lack of Head Start services.
William Potter
/
Shutterstock
Families are wrestling with a lack of Head Start services after grant funding did not come through on Nov. 1 due to the federal government shutdown.

The federal government shutdown has now stretched into its 34th day — tying the record for the longest shutdown in U.S. history, which ran from late 2018 into early 2019.

On the "Sound of Ideas," we've talked about how this shutdown is affecting everything from furloughed federal employees to families seeing their SNAP benefits run out.

On Tuesday, we'll discuss another program is feeling the impact: Head Start.

Seven Head Start providers here in Ohio have already run out of federal funding. Some have had to close their doors, while others are scrambling to stay open.

If Congress doesn't pass a budget for fiscal year 2026, or at least a short-term spending measure, these closures could ripple even further, affecting more than 3,700 children, 940 staff members and countless working parents who rely on the program for childcare.

Later, we get sweaty at The Schvitz, a 100-year-old Cleveland institution that brings together steaks, booze and lots and lots of steam. Comedian Josh Womack has a new book, "Sweaty Stories from the Cleveland Schvitz."

But first up in the program, we'll look at Ideastream Public Media's coverage of the November state and local elections.

Reporters will be following races in cities like East Cleveland and Cleveland Heights, as well as dozens of school levies across the Northeast Ohio region.

Guests:
- Glenn Forbes, Supervising Producer, Ideastream Public Media
- Andrew Meyer, Deputy Editor, Ideastream Public Media
- Susan Craddock, Executive Director, Coshocton County Head Start
- Julie Stone, Executive Director, Ohio Head Start Association
- Amber Manbeck, Family Community Engagement Manager, Coshocton County Head Start
- Josh Womack, Comedian and Author, "Sweaty Stories from the Cleveland Schvitz"

Aya Cathey
Aya Cathey is the associate producer for "Sound of Ideas," Ideastream Public Media’s morning public affairs show.
