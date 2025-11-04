Ohio's Head Start programs grapple with federal funding cancellations

The federal government shutdown has now stretched into its 34th day — tying the record for the longest shutdown in U.S. history, which ran from late 2018 into early 2019.

On the "Sound of Ideas," we've talked about how this shutdown is affecting everything from furloughed federal employees to families seeing their SNAP benefits run out.

On Tuesday, we'll discuss another program is feeling the impact: Head Start.

Seven Head Start providers here in Ohio have already run out of federal funding. Some have had to close their doors, while others are scrambling to stay open.

If Congress doesn't pass a budget for fiscal year 2026, or at least a short-term spending measure, these closures could ripple even further, affecting more than 3,700 children, 940 staff members and countless working parents who rely on the program for childcare.

Later, we get sweaty at The Schvitz, a 100-year-old Cleveland institution that brings together steaks, booze and lots and lots of steam. Comedian Josh Womack has a new book, "Sweaty Stories from the Cleveland Schvitz."

But first up in the program, we'll look at Ideastream Public Media's coverage of the November state and local elections.

Reporters will be following races in cities like East Cleveland and Cleveland Heights, as well as dozens of school levies across the Northeast Ohio region.

Guests:

- Glenn Forbes, Supervising Producer, Ideastream Public Media

- Andrew Meyer, Deputy Editor, Ideastream Public Media

- Susan Craddock, Executive Director, Coshocton County Head Start

- Julie Stone, Executive Director, Ohio Head Start Association

- Amber Manbeck, Family Community Engagement Manager, Coshocton County Head Start

- Josh Womack, Comedian and Author, "Sweaty Stories from the Cleveland Schvitz"