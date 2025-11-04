Inside the Cleveland Schvitz with comedian and author Josh Womack

Comedian and author Josh Womack is taking all of us inside an establishment that has long been cloaked in secrecy with his latest book, “Sweaty Stories from the Cleveland Schvitz.”

For almost 100 years, the Cleveland Schvitz has been a place for community connection, a good sweat, and a good meal. Known for its saunas and steak dinners, today this historic bath house blends old world tradition and modern amenities, catering to both men and women on different days.

It's a bit of an enigma to those who haven't been, leaving many of wondering: Is everybody welcome there? Do I need a special invitation to attend? And what's really so hot about what happens inside those closed doors?

Now, we can get the answers to these questions, thanks to Womack bringing us first-person accounts from inside the Cleveland staple.

Guests:

Josh Womack, Comedian, Author, "Sweaty Stories from the Cleveland Schvitz”

