© 2025 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Sound of Ideas
Sound of Ideas

Inside the Cleveland Schvitz with comedian and author Josh Womack

By Stephanie Haney
Published November 4, 2025 at 2:12 PM EST

Comedian and author Josh Womack is taking all of us inside an establishment that has long been cloaked in secrecy with his latest book, “Sweaty Stories from the Cleveland Schvitz.”

For almost 100 years, the Cleveland Schvitz has been a place for community connection, a good sweat, and a good meal. Known for its saunas and steak dinners, today this historic bath house blends old world tradition and modern amenities, catering to both men and women on different days.

It's a bit of an enigma to those who haven't been, leaving many of wondering: Is everybody welcome there? Do I need a special invitation to attend? And what's really so hot about what happens inside those closed doors?

Now, we can get the answers to these questions, thanks to Womack bringing us first-person accounts from inside the Cleveland staple.

Guests:
Josh Womack, Comedian, Author, "Sweaty Stories from the Cleveland Schvitz”

Tags
Sound of Ideas Sound of Ideas
Stephanie Haney
Stephanie Haney is the host and a producer of the "Sound of Ideas" for Ideastream Public Media.
See stories by Stephanie Haney