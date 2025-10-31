Vulnerable Ohioans prepare for SNAP benefits to be interrupted | Reporters Roundtable

People say Halloween is a frightening day, but fear this year doesn't come in the form of a scary movie or spooky costume. With the government shutdown entering its second month, the prospect of people going hungry is real.

An unexpected Congressional district map deal has won the support of Democrats on the Ohio Redistricting Commission. It gives Republicans a slightly better, but not slam-dunk dominant chance of adding to their majority in Ohio. Democrats signed off because the legislature could have forced a much more Republican dominant map had the commission failed.

A proposed charter amendment in Summit County, which voters will decide Tuesday, would limit growth of the county's share of property taxes to 3%. It provided inspiration for Ohio lawmakers looking to deal with constituent anger over rising property taxes.

Those stories lead off this discussion on this week's "Sound of Ideas Reporters Roundtable."

We'll also learn about the legal troubles of Cleveland-based business owner and restaurateur Bobby George.

Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb announced the arrest of three teens in connection to a string of car break-ins last weekend.

And prepare for more darkness. Not only is it Halloween, but it's also time to set back the clocks. Research coming out of Northeast Ohio Medical University says that the back-and-forth of switching the clocks could lead to physiological problems because of the disruptions in our circadian rhythm.

Guests:

- Gabriel Kramer, Reporter, Ideastream Public Media

- Conor Morris, Education Reporter, Ideastream Public Media

- Karen Kasler, Statehouse News Bureau Chief, Ohio Public Radio and Television