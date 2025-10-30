Homelessness is rising. Safety nets providing medical respite face an uncertain future

The U.S. is experiencing an unprecedented rise in homelessness, according to the latest U.S. Housing and Urban Development report, driven in large part by the nation's affordability crisis. Between 2023 to 2024, the country saw a rise of 18% of unhoused people. In Ohio, that number 3% rose last year, and 10% since the pandemic. The HUD report also found that more than a quarter of adults in this population had a serious mental illness or chronic substance use disorder. There are some organizations that offer medical respite to people experiencing homelessness, for those who are too ill to recover on the streets, but not ill enough for a hospital.

In Northeast Ohio, there is one group doing this work, Joseph and Mary's Home, a ministry of the Sisters of Charity Health System, which provides medical care to 21 men and women at a time, and helps them find safe housing afterwards. But changes to Medicaid at federal and state levels are making the future of these programs uncertain.

We'll start Thursday's show by talking about the role of medical respite with Joseph & Mary's Home Board Chair with Michael Spangler. And, we'll hear from the organization's keynote speaker for its annual luncheon happening Thursday, Bobby Watts, head of the National Health Care for the Homeless Council.

Then, Susan Orlean has spent her writing career highlighting the extraordinary in ordinary people, places and things.

Orlean, who was born in Cleveland and grew up in Shaker Heights, has written about rare orchid collectors in her 1998 nonfiction bestseller, "The Orchid Thief." She's written about an ordinary 10-year-old boy in New Jersey, a woman who kept 27 tigers in her backyard, the most sought-after birthday clown in New York, and a book about the mysterious fire that almost burned down the Los Angeles Public Library.

Her new memoir, "Joyride" explores her love of writing and how she finds her stories. Ideastream Public Media's Amy Eddings spoke to Orlean during a recent book tour stop in Parma.

Finally, Friday is Halloween, which means costumes, spooky movies, and of course, candy.

The big box stores have been busy stocking up on the usuals like Reese's, Snickers, and candy corn.

But for our next installment of "The Menu," our bi-weekly food series in partnership with Cleveland Magazine, we wanted to turn our gaze to a local candymaker.

Jeff Morsfield recently opened the brick and mortar, Jeff's Candy Shop, in Cleveland's Collinwood neighborhood. He's the self proclaimed 'Willy Wonka of Cleveland."

Guests:

- Michael Spangler, Board Chair, Joseph & Mary's Home

- Bobby Watts, CEO, National Health Care for the Homeless Council

- Susan Orlean, Author, "Joyride"

- Amy Eddings, Host and Producer, "Morning Edition"

- Jeff Morsfield, Owner, Jeff's Candy Shop