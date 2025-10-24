Rails To Trails summit comes to Cleveland, highlighting the region's assets

Monday on the "Sound of Ideas," we talk trails, as national summit organized by the Rails To Trails Conservancy (RTC) comes to Cleveland for three days.

Rails To Trails is the nation's largest multi-purpose trail advocacy group. They come to Northeast Ohio with the aim to discuss some of our region's biggest successes when it comes to the expansion of trail networks for hiking and biking.

RTC is meeting with stakeholders like the Cleveland Metroparks and administrators from cities like Solon and Euclid. They'll hold public workshops and field trips to some of the most popular trails in the region.

On Monday's program we'll hear from one of the organizers of the RTC summit and some of the guest speakers.

Then we meet Chef Sherry Pockett, the first indigenous woman to honored by the James Beard Foundation.

Pocknett won the James Beard Award for Best Chef in the Northeast back in 2023. It's helped raise her profile as a chef, and indigenous dishes she's been cooking all her life.

She comes to Northeast Ohio this week at the invitation of Case Western Reserve University, and the Baker-Nord Center for the Humanities. She'll take part in conversations with the public as well as a cooking demonstration to close out the week.

Guests:

- Liz Thorstensen, Vice President of Trail Development, Rails to Trails Conservancy

- Sean McDermott, Chief Planning and Design Officer, Cleveland Metroparks

- Patrick Grogan-Myers, Director of Planning and Development, The City of Euclid

- Sherry Pocknett, Chef and Owner Sly Fox Den Too

- Michele Tracy Berger, Professor; Director of the Baker-Nord Center for the Humanities, Case Western Reserve University