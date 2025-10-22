Advocates celebrate benefits of afterschool programs despite uncertain funding

Millions of K-12 students participate in afterschool and out-of-school-time programs nationwide. But, according to the DC-based advocacy group Afterschool Alliance, for every 1 student enrolled in a program, five more are waiting to be able to join.

The Alliance spotlights the work and achievements of afterschool and out of school time programs (which also include summer programming) with the Lights On Afterschool nationwide event which will be Oct. 23.

Advocates for these programs point to results including higher academic and graduation achievement, improved social and emotional skills and better attendance rates.

The programs, advocates say, also are critical for Ohio's workforce, providing safe places and activities for students whose parents work. But some programs are concerned about the future of their funding.

We're going to talk about afterschool programs to begin Wednesday’s “Sound of Ideas.”

Then, with the start of President Donald Trump's second term in January, nonprofit organizations found themselves in unfamiliar territory. The administration’s efforts to rescind federal support that had already been promised to these groups was unexpected, leaving many wondering how they'd meet their budget needs for the rest of the fiscal year. And while some of that money was restored, with the federal government shut down since Oct. 1, those same organizations are in uncertain waters, again.

We will talk with the Community West Foundation about its efforts to create a financial safety net for the organizations providing a safety net for those in need.

Guests:

-Hon. Jim Tressel, Lieutenant Governor, State of Ohio

-Dorothy Moulthrop, Ph.D., CEO, Open Doors Academy

-Jemier Johnson, Campus Coordinator, Open Doors Academy

-Marty Uhle, Community West Foundation CEO

-Helen Forbes Fields, CEO of the YWCA of Greater Cleveland

-Andy Trares, Executive Director of the May Dugan Center