University Hospitals urologist shares how to avoid getting painful kidney stones

Last month, Ideastream Public Media Health Reporter Stephen Langel woke up with stabbing pain down his left side. He felt cold, clammy and nauseated and had no idea what was causing this to happen.

He soon discovered he had kidney stones. It's a common ailment that affects 1 in 10 people in their lifetime, and can often be very painful.

On Thursday's "Sound of Ideas," Langel joins us in studio to share more of his journey, and we've invited his doctor, University Hospitals Urologist Dr. Aram Loeb, to join him. We'll learn more about what causes kidney stones, new treatment options and how to prevent them from happening.

Later in the show, we'll preview fall arts and culture events happening in the region, from Broadway shows to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductions, with Ideastream Senior Arts Reporter Kabir Bhatia.

And then, the leaves are changing, the flannel shirts are coming out, and fall is upon us.

Along with shorter days there comes the ubiquity of PSL, also known as pumpkin spice latte.

It feels as though pumpkin spice is everywhere nowadays -- from candles, to face masks and lip gloss.

For this week's installment of our food series, The Menu, we'll look at the popularity of seasonal drinks, and learn about some beverages that might be a little more interesting than your typical pumpkin spice latte.

Guests:

- Stephen Langel, Health Reporter, Ideastream Public Media

- Dr. Aram Loeb, MD, Urologist, University Hospitals

- Kabir Bhatia, Senior Arts Reporter, Ideastream Public Media

- Annie Nickoloff, Senior Editor, Cleveland Magazine

- Debbie Darnell, Manager, Ready, Set! Coffee Roasters