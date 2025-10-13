U.S. Rep. Shontel Brown discusses ongoing federal shutdown

It's been almost two weeks since the federal government shutdown on Oct. 1 and lawmakers are still at a stalemate.

Republicans are now proposing a temporary fix: to keep the budget as it was prior to the shutdown through mid-November. Democrats say any funding bill needs to include additional healthcare protections, including extending Affordable Care Act tax credits before they expire at the end of the year.

To get anything passed will require a 60-vote supermajority in the U.S. Senate, and republicans need some democrats on board to get there.

Republican Senator for Ohio Bernie Moreno suggested getting rid of the 60-vote threshold, but GOP leadership doesn't support that idea.

Fellow Ohio Republican Senator Jon Husted says that he's voted seven times to keep the government running and that democrats are to blame for this shutdown because they're playing games.

Meanwhile, Democrats say Republicans are failing to address America's urgent health care crisis.

We reached out to both of Ohio's Senators, asking them to join us. Monday on the "Sound of Ideas," we'll be talking about how the shutdown is impacting us here in Northeast Ohio.

Senator Husted's team said he had another engagement, and Senator Moreno's team didn't respond. We also asked other republican elected officials, none of whom were available.

Later in the hour, we're joined by Carey Gibbons, the City of Cleveland's first full-time LGBTQ+ community liaison.

Last year, more than 530 anti-LGBTQ+ bills were introduced nationwide, and dozens became law, according to the American Civil Liberties Union. Many of these measures focus on restricting access to gender-affirming care, participation in school sports, and the use of public facilities.

At the same time, LGBTQ+ individuals in Ohio continue to face disparities in safety, housing, and access to inclusive spaces.

In Cleveland, however, there are efforts to ensure the city remains a place where LGBTQ+ residents feel seen and included.

This summer, Cleveland's Pride Parade welcomed more than 25,000 visitors, and the LGBT Community Center celebrated its 50th anniversary. Venues like Studio West 117 host drag shows and bingo nights, while places like the B. Riley House offer education and counseling.

We'll talk to Gibbons about their work in the community, their goals for this new role, and what it means to advocate for visibility at a time when that is under threat.

Guests:

- Rep. Shontel Brown, Congresswoman (OH-11)

- Emily Campbell, President and Chief Executive Officer, The Center for Community Solutions

- Greg Peckham, President and Chief Executive Officer, Conservancy for Cuyahoga Valley National Park

- Carey Gibbons, LGBTQ+ Community Liaison, City of Cleveland