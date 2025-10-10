Teens and educators discuss mental health challenges at City Club summit

On October 9, hundreds of students and educators gathered at the City Club for the second annual Mental Health Matters Youth Summit.

It wasn't just another school trip. Its a day set aside to pause, connect, and focus on mental health in ways that feel real and relevant.

The theme was "Speak Your Peace." And it was a chance for students to tell their truth, challenge stigma, and imagine new ways to support each other. For educators, was an opportunity to step back, reflect, and pick up tools to care for their own well-being while also championing your students' health.

On Thursday's "Sound of Ideas," we invited two of the attendees from this year's summit onto the program. Brittany and Isaiah McClain, a mother-son duo, spoke about their experiences with mental health challenges, opening up about the stigma, and how to connect with younger people about anxiety, societal pressures, and more.

Here's a link to the City Club of Cleveland's event. To contact the City Club about next year's event, contact Ariana Smith at arianasmith@cityclub.org.

Guests:

- Brittney McClain, Licensed Social Worker, Beech Brook

- Isaiah McClain, Member, City Club Youth Forum Council