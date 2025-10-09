As government shutdown drags on, Northeast Ohio is starting to feel ripple effects

The government shutdown has entered it's second week and many U.S. government services are temporarily suspended.

About 40% of the federal workforce, roughly 750,000 people, are on unpaid leave.

At the core of the shutdown is a budget dispute over how to fund the country's healthcare services like the Affordable Care Act and Medicaid.

The shutdown is starting to be felt in Northeast Ohio, with nonprofits wondering where their federal funding will be coming from, and local federal workers concerned about future paychecks.

We'll start Thursday's "Sound of Ideas" looking at the shutdown, its causes, as well as implications in the region.

Later in the hour, we'll look at the City Club of Cleveland's summit focusing on youth mental health, bringing together hundreds of students from Northeast Ohio.

It's the second year of such an event, and it isn't just a simple field trip. It's a day set aside to pause, connect, and focus on mental health in ways that are relevant to young people.

A generation of people who are being bombarded with an intense flurry of news, have gone to school through a pandemic, and are faced with pressures from social media and more. We'll discuss with a mother and son in attendance.

Finally, we'll hear the latest episode of our music podcast, "Shuffle."

Guests:

- Tom Sutton, Ph.D., Retired Professor of Political Science, Baldwin Wallace University

- Annette Iwamoto, Director, Cuyahoga Human Services Chamber

- Brittney McClain, Licensed Social Worker, Beech Brook

- Isaiah McClain, Member, City Club Youth Forum Council

- Amanda Rabinowitz, Host and Producer, "All Things Considered" and "Shuffle"

- Latoya Kent and Donte Foley, Musicians, Mourning A Black Star