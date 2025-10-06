Ohio lawmakers introduce anti-abortion bills, despite recent amendment protecting it

Almost two years ago, Ohio voters enshrined abortion rights into the constitution, about a year and a half after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned the national right to abortion.

Since that vote, some of the conflicting abortion laws in Ohio that remain on the books have been challenged in court, including the 24-hour waiting requirement.

In recent months, Ohio Republicans have introduced new laws that would restrict or completely abolish abortion access in the state.

And the federal government has added new barriers to care this year, like blocking Planned Parenthood clinics from accepting Medicaid dollars.

As of now, abortion remains legal in Ohio up to 21 weeks and six days after conception. This is as new data from the Ohio Department of Health shows the number of abortions obtained in our state dropped slightly last year, while the number of procedures for out-of-state residents went up by 2%.

On Monday's "Sound of Ideas," we'll talk about the state of reproductive rights in Ohio, and how that may or may not change in the future with our panel of guests.

Later in this show, we'll highlight a new documentary following a small town in Ohio that's airing at the Chagrin Falls Documentary Film Festival this week.

In 2016, the mass murder of eight members of the Rhoden family in Pike County caught national attention. It also got the attention of Northeast Ohio documentarian Laura Paglin, who made her way to the city of Piketon in 2017 to try to capture the story of what happened in those killings. She spent two years getting to know the members of that community.

While the murder has since been solved, Laura uncovered the bigger picture of the challenges facing what she calls a forgotten corner of Ohio. Now, she's premiering the end result of the exploration, "This is Pike County" at the Chagrin Documentary Film Festival.

CDFF Screenings:

Wed, Oct 8th, 5:45 PM @ Federated Church

Fri, Oct 10th, 10:00 AM @ Chagrin Valley Little Theatre

Guests:

- Becca Kendis, Attorney and Lecturer, Case Western Reserve University School of Law Center for Reproductive Law

- Erica Wilson-Domer, President and CEO, Planned Parenthood of Greater Ohio & Planned Parenthood Advocates of Ohio

- Jo Ingles, Senior Producer and Reporter, Ohio Public Media Statehouse News Bureau

- Laura Paglin, Documentarian, "This Is Pike County"

- Thomas Lennon, Producer, "This Is Pike County"

- Lilly Lawson, High School Student, Pike County