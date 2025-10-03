East Cleveland mayor pushes back on state receivership plan | Reporters Roundtable

Ohio Auditor Keith Faber this week formally requested the state attorney general begin legal proceedings to appoint a receiver to oversee the finances of East Cleveland.

A new state law approved as part of the last budget, and which went into effect Tuesday, allowed the move. East Cleveland is pushing back, accusing the state of cutting off local government funds to the city and saying a state commission meant to guide finances failed.

We will begin our discussion of the week’s news with East Cleveland’s finances and what happens next between the city and state.

A Summit County grand jury decided yesterday to not indict a police officer in the shooting death of 15-year-old Jazmir Tucker last year. Attorneys for Tucker's family said the decision -- after the teen was shot in the back and medical aid was delayed -- could have a chilling effect on the community.

The Ohio Senate voted this week to outlaw replacement and emergency property tax levies. The legislature included elimination of the levies in the new state budget, but Gov. Mike DeWine vetoed those measures. The Senate override restored them after the House voted the same way this summer.

Cleveland City Council leadership urged its members to take extra safety precautions this week after shots were fired near Councilmember Kevin Conwell in University Circle. Police say Conwell, who was not hurt, was in the "vicinity" when shots were fired last week. It's not clear what the shooter's motive was or whether Conwell was a target. But council members have heightened concerned because of the recent spate of political violence nationwide.

Anti-abortion lawmakers have sponsored a bill that would require Ohio's public school students to watch a short video each year on fetal development. The three-minute-long video, produced by an anti-abortion group, would be required viewing for students in starting in third grade through high school.

Akron-based Summa Health has transitioned to a for-profit hospital system after the completion of its sale to the Health Assurance Transformation Co or HATCo.

A new law that went into effect this week requires anyone under 21 who applies for an Ohio driver's license to meet the same licensing requirements for 16- and 17-year-olds. That means 50 hours of on the road driver's ed and there's an app for that, but are there enough driver's ed instructors?

Guests:

-Glenn Forbes, Supervising Producer for Newscasts, Ideastream Public Media

-Anna Huntsman, Akron-Canton Reporter, Ideastream Public Media

-Karen Kasler, Statehouse News Bureau Chief, Ohio Public Radio/TV