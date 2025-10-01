Ohio Senate overrides veto, eliminating some kinds of tax levies

Ohio will restrict the use of some kinds of tax levies, a 21-11 majority of the Ohio Senate voted Wednesday afternoon, overriding a veto by Gov. Mike DeWine.

The measure gets rid of replacement levies as well as fixed-sum and substitute emergency levies. Cities and school districts can levy taxes on properties in more than one way, including through emergency levies, renewal levies and replacement levies, among others.

Though they sound similar, replacement levies factor in properties’ rising valuations, unlike renewal levies, which go off properties’ values when the initial levy went through, according to the Ohio Legislative Service Commission. Even voting to extend a replacement levy at its original rate might result in slightly higher taxes.

The proponents of the measure have argued the sheer number of levies create unnecessary confusion that could mislead voters, while opponents, have argued it does local governments more harm than good to restrict how they can levy taxes.

Two GOP senators, Sen. Bill Blessing (R-Colerain Twp.) and Tom Patton (R-Strongsville), joined all nine Democratic senators in voting against the override.

