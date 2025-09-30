Animal shelters and humane societies in Northeast Ohio are sounding alarm over overcrowding

Animal shelters and humane societies across the country have been sounding the alarm in the years following the pandemic that they are at critical capacity due to overcrowding. In other words, more animals are coming into shelters than are going out.

According to the nonprofit, Shelter Animals Count, medium and large breed dogs in particular are going longer without a permanent home. They say housing is the biggest factor for people giving up their pets: from the cost of pet-friendly housing, to the rising costs of rents and mortgages.

This has put a real strain on shelters, with some having to make difficult choices about how to address this issue, or be really creative to incentivize fostering or adoption.

On Tuesday's "Sound of Ideas," we'll hear from a panel of experts working in this field in Northeast Ohio to talk about the challenges shelters face, and how people can step in to help.

Then, leaders from one of Cleveland's most unique public attractions, the Cleveland Cultural Gardens, will discuss how the gardens are a source of peace in an increasingly divided world.

Later in this hour, according to the Ohio Department of Health's latest report, more than 4,600 patients were diagnosed with cancerous brain tumors between 2016 and 2020.

Our guest today specializes in the treatment of a very particular type of brain tumor called glioblastoma. This tumor is highly invasive, grows fasts, and its symptoms come on suddenly.

Justin Lathia, the Scientific Director of the Cleveland Clinic Brain Tumor Center, is at the forefront of research being done to find new treatments to stop these types of tumors. His research is funded in part by the Clinic's VeloSano Bike to Cure fundraiser, which happened earlier this month. Lathia joined us earlier this month to tell us more about his research.

Guests:

-Randall Barnes, Executive Director, Lake Humane Society & Adoption Center

-Mindy Naticchioni, Shelter Administrator, Cuyahoga County Animal Shelter

-Chalan Lowry, Executive Director, Portage Animal Protective League

-Thomas Turkaly, Executive Director, Cleveland Cultural Gardens Federation

-Wael Khoury, M.D., President, Cleveland Cultural Gardens Federation & Cardiologist, Cleveland Clinic

-Justin Lathia, Ph.D., Scientific Director, Brain Tumor Center, Cleveland Clinic