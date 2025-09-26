Cleveland City Council and mayor's administration clash over public records downloaded by aide| Reporters Roundtable

A clash erupted this week between Mayor Justin Bibb's administration and Cleveland City Council, led by its president, Blaine Griffin.

A council aide downloaded thousands of unredacted documents from a public records database, one he was allowed to access. The administration says some of those documents contained sensitive information, such as addresses, Social Security numbers or medical information that is typically redacted before public release.

According to Griffin, Bibb's people called for the council aide's firing, which he characterized as a strong-arm tactic. The aide did nothing wrong and is going nowhere, he said.

The story begins our discussion of the week’s news of the Friday “Reporters Roundtable.”

Three members of Cuyahoga County Council walked out of a meeting this week over personal objections to a moment of silence for conservative activist Charlie Kirk who was assassinated earlier this month in Utah. Council President Dale Miller called for the moment of reflection at the start of Tuesday's meeting for Kirk and called for an end to "all political violence."

The death of a woman being held in the Cuyahoga County Jail back in way has now been ruled a homicide by the county medical examiner. Tasha Grant, who was 39, is the third inmate to die at the jail this year.

The U.S. Department of Education will send $105 million to Ohio over the next five years to expand charter school education. U.S. Education Secretary Linda McMahon announced the funding at an event in Columbus on Wednesday.

Ohioans paid nearly $17 million in property taxes last year according to a report from the state's leading school funding expert. The report concluded all that money is being used by schools to make up for the state's declining spending on K-12 education.

A bipartisan committee of state lawmakers met for the first time this week to being the process of approving a new congressional map for Ohio's 15 districts. A map needs to be approved by the end of November and will be used in next year's midterms.

The Hall of Fame Resort and Entertainment Company secured enough shareholder votes to take the company private in a virtual vote held Wednesday. But the village still must clear another hurdle to prevent the merger agreement from being terminated. The Village is a separate mixed-use development, adjacent to and surrounding the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton.

Cleveland was officially named the host city for the 2030 Special Olympics USA Games this week, according to the Greater Cleveland Sports Commission.

Guests:

-Abbey Marshall, Local Government Reporter, Ideastream Public Media

-Matt Richmond, Criminal Justice Reporter, Ideastream Public Media

-Karen Kasler, Statehouse News Bureau Chief, Ohio Public Radio/TV