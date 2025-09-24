Cleveland secures bid to host 2030 Special Olympics USA Games

Cleveland was named the official host city for the 2030 Special Olympics USA Games, the Greater Cleveland Sports Commission announced Wednesday.

Leaders from the local 2030 Special Olympics USA Games Host Committee and Special Olympics North America signed the contract in Cleveland Wednesday, marking the formal start to preparations.

"The overwhelming support from our community has been instrumental in bringing the 2030 USA Games to Cleveland," said David Gilbert, president and CEO of Greater Cleveland Sports Commission and Destination Cleveland, in Wednesday's release. "This event will not only generate meaningful economic impact, but more importantly, it will bring people together in a profound way — celebrating ability, perseverance, and inclusion."

"This is what Cleveland does," said Cuyahoga County Executive Chris Ronayne. "We are at the crossroads of a great sports town and also a town that cares about all people. And I think that comes from us, we speak from the heart, it reaches the heart and it's who we are."

Special Olympics athlete Adam Gilmer of Kent helped bring the games to Cleveland and said the city is the perfect choice.

"The way the city rallies behind its teams, whether we're having a terrible season or on top," Gilmer said to laughter in the crowd. "We're one of the only cities that can celebrate a winless season and be happy about it."

Cleveland and Gilbert's sports commission have plenty of experience hosting major events, including the Pan-American Masters, NBA and MLB All-Star games and the 2024 Women's Final Four.

"This is what we do," Ronayne said. "We roll out the red carpet to the world and we present what's Cleveland's best and that is welcoming visitors from everywhere."

The Special Olympics USA Games occur every four years. They're expected to draw more than 4,500 athletes and coaches, as well as thousands of fans and family members, from all 50 states. The games are also estimated to bring more than $70 million to the local economy, according to a news release issued by the Greater Cleveland Sports Commission.

"What is so exciting to us is how many people from this community already have just reached out and said 'I want to help,"' Gilbert said. "Unlike anything we've seen and that is so heartening because it's going to take all of that for us to do this the way we know we can. We're going to have dedicated staff for this event, quite a bit of dedicated staff, but also having the sports commission staff serving as a backbone, which will really allow us to have a lot of efficiencies."

The 2030 Special Olympics will take place with more than 16 sporting events during an eight-day span. Bidding for the event, which occurred in 2024, included a selection site with the infrastructure, resources and community needed to operate a successful event, the release said. More than 11,000 people pledged to support the games in Cleveland through volunteer opportunities and attendance.

Special Olympics CEO Jessica Stewart said the impact of the games are far reaching.

"They will help us expand health programs, unify schools and deepen our commitment to equity and to access," Stewart said. "They will inspire new generations of athletes, of coaches and advocates to carry the torch forward."

“With its rich history of civic pride and volunteerism, Cleveland is poised to create a Games that not only highlights the extraordinary talents of our athletes, but also leaves a lasting legacy of inclusion, accessibility, and acceptance for generations to come," said Greg Epperson, regional president and managing director for Special Olympics North America, in Wednesday's release.

The host committee for the 2030 games includes state and regional stakeholders, including Special Olympics Ohio, the City of Cleveland, Cuyahoga County, Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority and area hospital systems and colleges.

The 2026 Special Olympics USA Games are set to take place in Minnesota in June.