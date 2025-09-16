Destination Cleveland announces tourists spent record $6.9B in 2024

Cleveland visitors spent a record $6.9 billion in the region last year, marketing and tourism bureau Destination Cleveland announced Tuesday.

That figure was a 4% year-over-year increase, which outpaced inflation by 1.3%, Destination Cleveland said, adding that Cuyahoga County received 18.6 million business and leisure visits in 2024. That 1.5% increase in visits mirrored statewide tourism growth, according to Destination Cleveland.

Visitor spending generated $1.6 billion in tax revenue, resulting in $1,460 in tax savings per Cuyahoga County household, Destination Cleveland said in a news release. The total economic impact of travel and tourism in Cuyahoga County exceeded $11.4 billion last year, the release said. The economic impact of county visits has grown by nearly 40% in the past decade, outpacing inflation over that time period by 36.3%.

“Year after year, more travelers are choosing Cleveland, which reflects the region’s growing reputation as a must-visit destination," David Gilbert, president and CEO of Destination Cleveland, said in Tuesday's release. "And given the halo effect of positive travel experiences on consideration of a city as a place to live and work, we must evolve to give travelers a reason to return, attract new residents and secure businesses that generate jobs and diversify the economy for the long-term."

The local visitor economy supported more than 70,000 jobs in 2024, including over 20,000 in the food and beverage industry. Those jobs yielded $3.8 billion in employment income, a 3.8% increase over 2023, Destination Cleveland said, adding that tourism supports one in 14 jobs in Cuyahoga County.

Gilbert also noted the significance of continued investment and development, including the nearly $5 billion planned for Cleveland's waterfront neighborhoods.

Business visits increased by 7%, which Destination Cleveland credited in part to the more than 300 conventions and meetings the bureau booked in 2024, bringing more than 208,000 people and $200 million to the economy.

"Business travel serves as a first exposure to Cleveland for many visitors – showcasing what Cleveland offers as a destination and inspiring future leisure visits," the release stated.

Destination Cleveland said data from Tourism Economics shows that day visitors represented 58% of total visits to the region, while 42% were overnight visitors, figures that were consistent with Cuyahoga County tourism since 2019. Day and overnight visitors grew 1.4% and 1.7%, respectively, according to the release.