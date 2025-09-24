Northeast Ohio experts discuss changes to vaccine recommendations

An advisory committee for the Centers for Disease Control made changes to vaccine recommendations in a meeting last week that was described in media reports as tense and chaotic.

The Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices or ACIP changed advice on COVID vaccines to a "shared decision-making model."

It also changed its recommendation regarding the combined childhood vaccine for measles, mumps, rubella and varicella or chicken pox (MMRV). The committee recommended that children under 4 not be given the MMRV vaccine and instead recommended an MMR vaccine and a separate shot for varicella (chicken pox).

The committee tabled a decision on whether to delay the birth dose of the Hepatitis B vaccine for newborns.

The fast-moving recommendation changes from various federal panels and agencies led some states and professional organizations to issue their own recommendations. The result has led to confusion for some patients, parents and providers.

To begin Wednesday’s “Sound of Ideas,” we're going to talk about the recommendations coming out of the ACIP meeting and what those recommendations mean for those seeking COVID-19 or the MMRV vaccine.

Later, these first months of President Donald Trump's second term have given the world a look at his evolving policy in the Middle East.

Yesterday in New York, the president himself gave insight to world leaders in a speech before the United Nations General Assembly.

In the speech, the president expressed concern for the growing momentum for a two-state solution to end the conflict in Gaza.

In the last several days several U.S. allies have recognized Palestine as a state.

The ongoing war between Hamas and Israel and the deepening humanitarian conflict in Gaza, as well as the decision to bomb Iran's nuclear sites in June, remind everyone daily of the critical importance and complexity of the region and the shifting approach various administrations have brought to the table.

"Making Sense of U.S. Policy in the Middle East" will be the focus of a foreign policy forum at the Cleveland Council on World Affairs on Sept. 24.

Guests:

- Tara Smith, Ph.D., Professor of Epidemiology, Kent State University

- Kimberly Giuliano, M.D. Pediatrics, Cleveland Clinic

- Brian Katulis, Senior Fellow, Middle East Institute