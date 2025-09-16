In DigitalC refresh, nonprofit expands internet access for Clevelanders, moves model to Detroit

In today's world, a fast, reliable internet connection is essential. It's how many people work, apply for jobs, access health care, and stay connected to their community.

And yet in Cleveland, a city that has consistently ranked among the worst in the country for broadband access, many residents still lack reliable internet at home. The impact falls disproportionately on low-income families, older adults and students.

Tuesday on the "Sound of Ideas," we're looking at a local initiative aimed at closing that gap. The nonprofit internet provider DigitalC recently completed a citywide network buildout, a project that took 18 months and aims to improve broadband access across Cleveland.

The organization says it has now connected more than 6,000 households since launching an expansion through a contract with the City of Cleveland. But the road wasn't always easy — DigitalC almost lost its city funding after falling short of its subscriber target in 2024.

Part of the group's efforts include a partnership with the Cleveland Metropolitan School District. That collaboration is designed to connect students and families to internet service at no cost, and provide digital skills training. It comes as CMSD reports academic gains across all tested areas on the latest state report card.

Later in the hour, we're joined by another long-standing organization in Cleveland.

Twenty years ago, a group of civic leaders launched a new organization aimed at addressing long-standing challenges in Northeast Ohio including poverty, racial disparities and economic inequity.

That organization became PolicyBridge, a think tank focused on advancing policy solutions for Black and underserved communities.

Today, PolicyBridge is marking its 20th anniversary with the release of a report called the Urban Agenda.

The report provides a framework in agreement with local leaders to address three areas for economic mobility: raise Black and Hispanic median incomes, increase their homeownership, and narrow the racial wealth gap.

Will this new era for PolicyBridge be able to make a dent in some of the region's biggest challenges?

Guests:

- Joshua Edmonds, Chief Executive Officer, DigitalC

- Anthony H. Brown, Program Manager for Family and Community, Cleveland Metropolitan School District

- Greg Brown, Executive Director, PolicyBridge

- Randell McShepard, Board Chair, PolicyBridge