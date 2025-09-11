Global Cleveland's Welcoming Week celebrates Northeast Ohio's immigrant community

Ohio is home to a diverse and growing immigrant community. More than 5% of Ohioans are foreign-born, and they make up more than 6% of the state’s workforce.

Thursday on the "Sound of Ideas," we'll talk to Global Cleveland, a local nonprofit working to highlight how immigrants contribute to our community. Founded in 2011, the organization connects international newcomers to opportunities in Northeast Ohio, while promoting unity and belonging.

On Sept. 12, they kick off their annual Welcoming Week, a citywide celebration running through Sept. 21, aimed at bringing together local communities to affirm the importance of inclusivity and collective prosperity. It will be the first Welcoming Week since the Trump administration's move to restrict immigration in the U.S.

Later in the hour, we'll carry on our conversation about Cleveland’s international community by turning to one of the city’s key connectors to the global network: the Cleveland Council on World Affairs. The organization is more than 100 years old and strives to inspire engagement in global issues through education, diplomacy and dialogue.

Marti Flacks, the Council’s new Chief Executive Officer, talks about the organization's legacy, its role in today’s complex global climate and what’s ahead — from student Model UN conferences to international exchanges and expert forums on U.S. foreign policy.

Finally, we'll bring you a new installment of the music podcast, "Shuffle." This week, Ideastream Public Media's Amanda Rabinowitz talks with Jessica Shetler, who performs as JSSZCA, about overcoming fear, channeling grief and building connection through sound.