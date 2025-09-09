A bevy of scientists push back against Trump administration's climate change report

In July, the Department of Energy released the report, "A Critical Review of Impacts of Greenhouse Gas Emissions on the U.S. Climate."

The report concludes that carbon dioxide induced warming appears to be less damaging economically than commonly believed. In essence, the threats of climate change are overblown.

In the weeks that followed its release, more than 85 American and international scientists have condemned the report.

They have pushed back against the findings saying that the analysis is filled with errors, misrepresentations and that the data that was used has been cherry picked to fit President Trump's agenda.

Tuesday on the “Sound of Ideas,” we’ll open the program with a review of that report and why so many scientists are pushing back against the data that’s included. One of the scientists who signed on to a rebuttal is based here in Northeast Ohio at Case Western Reserve University.

Later in the program, we mark Cleveland Book Fest formerly called Cleveland Book Week.

A group of local organizations has made it their mission to nurture Northeast Ohio's love for literature.

The groups include Cleveland Public Library, the Anisfield-Wolf Book Awards, and Literary Cleveland.

We're going to talk to some of this year's book evangelists about Book Fest, and some of the most exciting events you can still take part in.

Guests:

- Cyrus Taylor, PhD, Albert A. Michelson Professor in Physics, Case Western Reserve University

- Kortney Morrow, Program Director, Anisfield-Wolf Book Awards

- Matt Weinkam, Executive Director, Literary Cleveland