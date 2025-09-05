Cleveland airport director opposed to Browns stadium plan | Reporters Roundtable

Cleveland's director of airports talked to the media this week about his opposition to the Browns new stadium complex, which is planned for land near the city-owned Hopkins International Airport.

Bryant Francis told reporters that he has not changed his mind about safety concerns he believes the new stadium, because its height encroaches 58 feet into protected airspace, would pose to the airport.

He also didn't say specifically what those safety concerns are, while the Federal Aviation Administration issued a "no hazard" finding.

We will discuss the airport director’s opposition to the current Browns stadium plan to begin Friday’s “Sound of Ideas Reporters Roundtable.”

This weekend offers the final opportunities for early in-person voting in Cuyahoga County's September primary at the board of elections new location at East 18th and Superior. Primary day is Tuesday and polling places will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. There are primaries in six cities: Cleveland, Cleveland Heights, East Cleveland, Garfield Heights, Lakewood and Maple Heights. In some cases only voters in specific wards or precincts can vote.

Akron Police say a grassroots effort to reduce violence over the long Labor Day holiday last weekend worked. Community groups provided several events throughout the weekend for teens and families as part of Street Peace 2025. Violent incidents were lower than in previous years, authorities say. Hood Olympics sure beats gun violence.

Sherwin-Williams announced to employees this week that it will temporarily suspend its company match for 401K retirement plans. Workers were informed of the change via email. The company had provided a 6% match on employee contributions, but the company's sales have slumped.

On a really hot or really cold day, would you allow a utility company to adjust your thermostat or other appliances to help manage peak demand? They wouldn't come into your house, but they could control it remotely.

An Ohio lawmaker wants to reintroduce a program that would allow utilities to manage demand for small commercial and residential customers who opt in, conceivably saving the customer money and reducing stress on the grid.

Guests:

-Anna Huntsman, Akron-Canton Reporter, Ideastream Public Media

-Stephen Langel, Health Reporter, Ideastream Public Media

-Karen Kasler, Statehouse News Bureau Chief, Ohio Public Radio/TV