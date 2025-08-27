College of Wooster discuss academic freedom in new series amid changing political landscape

What can be said and who is allowed to say it has been top of mind on many college campuses across the country in recent years.

Protests over controversial topics and divisive speakers have occurred. The Trump administration has threatened to pull funding from some schools. Diversity, equity and inclusion policies have come under fire.

Wednesday on the "Sound of Ideas," we'll preview a new speaker series coming to the College of Wooster focusing on academic freedom on college campuses.

The lectures and dialogues are titled "Democracy and Academic Freedom, A Forum." Speakers will address a range of topics, reflecting on academic freedom in global, institutional, and educational contexts.

The president of the College of Wooster, along with two philosophy department faculty will join us.

Then we'll discuss Ideastream's new digital series looking at some of Akron's hidden history.

The series in Wooster is open to the public and talks will take place in Gault Recital Hall of Scheide Music Center (525 E. University Street) at 7:30 p.m. You can livestream College of Wooster events here.

Guests:

- Anne McCall, PhD, President, College of Wooster; Professor of French and Francophone Studies

- John Rudisill, PhD, Professor of Philosophy; Pre-Law Advisor, College of Wooster

- Evan Riley, PhD, Associate Professor of Philopsophy, College of Wooster

- Charlotte Gintert, Cultural Resources specialist, Summit Metro Parks

- Taylor Wizner, Health Reporter, Ideastream Public Media

- Kathleen Casto, Ph.D., Behavioral Neuroendocrinologist, Assistant Professor, Kent State University

- Aleisha Moore, Ph.D., Assistant Professor, Biology, Kent State University