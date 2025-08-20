Brains on Tap | Kent State University professors discuss the brain-hormone connection in women's health

Women's health research has long lagged behind spending on men's issues, especially around treating hormonal disorders.

In Ideastream's latest episode of "Brains on Tap," we meet two women at Kent State's Brain Health Research Institute who are mapping the brain to better understand how it conducts women's hormonal cycles.

"Brains on Tap" was inspired by the Cafe Scientifique movement, which started in Europe in the late 1990s and has spread rapidly. Cafes Scientifiques are informal talks in bars, cafes and other public venues that give people a chance to learn about and discuss current topics in science.

"Brains on Tap" was brought to Kent in 2012 by the local Northeast Ohio chapter of the Society of Neuroscience. The Brain Health Research Institute rebooted the program during Brain Awareness Week - March 13-17, 2023.

The next event will be held on Oct. 28 at Sibling Revelry Brewing in Westlake. You can find more information about the series here.

Guests:

- Kathleen Casto, Assistant Professor in Psychological Sciences, Kent State University

- Aleisha Moore, PhD, Assistant Professor in Biological Sciences, Kent State University

- Taylor Wizner, Health Reporter, Ideastream Public Media