Construction permit denied for new Browns stadium over airport concerns | Reporters Roundtable

We learned more this week about the latest hurdle for the Browns' plans to build and move to a new covered stadium in Brook Park beginning in 2029.

The Ohio Department of Transportation this month denied a construction permit for the stadium after Cleveland's top airport official said the current design would "permanently and negatively impact" the airspace at Hopkins International Airport.

We will begin Friday’s “Sound of Ideas Reporters Roundtable” discussing why the permit was denied and the options the Haslam Sports Group has to move the project forward.

Senator Bernie Moreno faced a boisterous crowd at the City Club of Cleveland this week. Moreno was the featured speaker at Wednesday's forum.

A few demonstrators lined the sidewalk outside the venue while inside the audience frequently interrupted Moreno as first, he answered questions from NBC reporter Henry Gomez and then from those attending the event.

Ohio Supreme Court Justice Pat Fischer has abandoned his plan to challenge fellow Justice Jennifer Brunner next year for re-election. Brunner is the sole remaining statewide elected Democrat. Fischer had intended to challenge Brunner even though his own term isn't up until 2028. By then however, Fischer would be age-limited from seeking re-election.

Governor DeWine defended his decision to send 150 Ohio National Guard troops to D.C. this week to help with what President Trump declared a quote "public safety emergency.” Ohio joined 650 troops from West Virginia and South Carolina.

Summit County voters will decide a charter amendment this November on whether the county should be able to limit property taxes. The amendment would also shield Summit County from some state legislative proposals aimed at property taxes.

We're more than a year away from the 2026 midterm election, but already voting machines are under fire. President Trump in a social post called for states to dump the machines that electronically record and calculate votes.

The Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad and Towpath Trail reopened on Monday following years of riverbank erosion improvement work. The project was announced in March of 2022.

Guests:

-Gabriel Kramer, Reporter, Ideastream Public Media

-Michelle Jarboe, Reporter, News 5 Cleveland

-Karen Kasler, Statehouse News Bureau Chief, Ohio Public Radio/TV