Trump administration cuts "Solar for All" program, impacting lower-income families in Ohio

The Biden administration's "Solar for All" grant program awarded $7 billion to cities across the country, including Cleveland and Akron, to provide solar power to more than 900,000 lower-income households, with the intention of lowering rising energy costs and cleaning the air in underserved communities.

This month, the Trump administration ended that program -- part of a larger effort to deregulate federal clean air and water rules, and bolster America's fossil fuels industries.

The Environmental Protection Agency administrator Lee Zeldin said on social media that the EPA no longer has the authority to administer the "Solar for All" program, or the appropriated funds to "keep this boondoggle alive."

But while the administration said this move will save taxpayers money, some Ohio leaders have blasted the decision.

Democratic Congresswoman Shontel Brown said, "This was targeted relief for those who need it most. This move isn't just shameful, its unlawful."

And several mayors in Ohio including Akron's Shammas Malik and Cleveland's Justin Bibb signed onto a letter condemning the program's cancellation.

Thursday on the "Sound of Ideas," we'll hear more about the impact locally.

Later in the hour, we'll talk about a new program at the Cleveland Hopkins International Airport. For the first time in more than 20 years, non-ticketed visitors can once again go beyond the security checkpoint.

A new program called the Hopkins Hangout Pass allows up to 100 people per day to apply for access to the airport's secure terminal areas—even if they're not flying.

Once inside, visitors can accompany travelers to their gates, grab a bite to eat, or explore the airport's shops and art exhibits.

It's part of a growing trend bringing pre-9/11 travel culture back to airports. Similar programs are already in place at Akron-Canton, Nashville International and Detroit Metropolitan airports.

To end the hour, we'll hear a new installment of "Shuffle."

After years of playing upright bass in other people's bands, Kevin Martinez decided it was time to write his own music. This week, Ideastream Public Media's Amanda Rabinowitz spoke with the Akron bassist about developing his own voice as a songwriter and performer.