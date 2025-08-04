Akron leaders organize to address incidents of youth violence

Akron has seen several violent incidents this summer. On July 7, a shooting outside Mason Community Learning Center left 15 people injured, ages 14 to 21.

Later that month, an 18-year-old was arrested after shooting an Uber driver six times during a robbery attempt. And during the last weekend in July, two separate shootings left two more young people injured.

In response to these incidents, city officials are hoping new efforts to support neighborhoods will help prevent future incidents. Akron Mayor Shammas Malik is urging for stronger collaboration between police, community organizations, and residents.

Local groups are organizing patrols, hosting youth events, and expanding access to conflict resolution programs. And the Akron Police Department has boosted its presence in high-risk areas and is working with schools to promote safety education and violence intervention programming.

Monday on the “Sound of Ideas” well discuss violence in Akron and what elected leaders and community groups are doing to try and curb the violence.

Then we’ll discuss a big project that the Ohio Department of Transportation is undertaking this week. I-90 in both directions will see construction in Cleveland and Lakewood until 2028. That construction will address aging infrastructure, and areas prone to flooding.

Last week, that particular stretch of highway was shut down due to flooding from a severe rainstorm.

Guests:

- Eufrancia Lash, President, 100 Black Men of Akron

- Denico Buckley-Knight, Youth Opportunity Strategist, City of Akron

- Michael Murphy, Lieutenant, Public Information Officer, Akron Police Department

- Leon Henderson, Chief, Akron Fire Department

- Brent Kovacs, Public Information Officer - District 12, Ohio Department of Transportation