A year after Jayland Walker's death, Akron tries to connect police, public with National Night Out

For the 40th year in a row, Akronites in every ward in the city will gather on Tuesday for snacks and games to celebrate this year’s National Night Out — a community-building initiative designed to connect neighborhoods and law enforcement.

“The goal is to just have organic conversations with what's going on in the community,” said Denico Buckley-Knight, Akron’s youth and community opportunity director. “Things that law enforcement should be mindful and aware of, things that our community should be mindful and aware of.”

National Night Out takes place the first Tuesday of August every year. And although Akron had events last year, the police shooting of 25-year-old Jayland Walker earlier that summer caused some to cancel their participation, Buckley-Knight said.

“We did a National Night Out last year, but there were a few organizers who pulled out because our community was faced with the tragedy of Jayland Walker,” he said, “We thought this year it was really important to get police and community out in a fellowship in that way to be able to have casual conversations.”

Concerns over a perceived rise in gun violence in Northeast Ohio also make proactive conversations between community members and law enforcement important, Buckley-Knight added.

“Often the conversations occur due to a negative or a crime occurring where law and community is engaging in conversation,” he said. "I'm hoping that this event is a true opportunity to where we can have some organic conversations around the community and the law.”

Each of Akron’s wards will have one event with music, games, food and more. The list of events and locations is available here. There will be at least one representative from the police and fire forces as well as a cabinet representative present at each location.

Another goal for this year’s National Night Out is to get the youth more heavily involved, Buckley-Knight said. Events are being held at places young people frequent, such as Buchtel Community Learning Center on the city's west side, to encourage their participation.

“Our young generation is really solution-driven, but it's important for us to create spaces and opportunities for them to be able to provide their solutions towards areas to improve our community,” he said.

Community members who want to learn more can call Akron City Council at 330-375-2256.