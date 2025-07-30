Federal deregulation efforts could impact workers and businesses in Northeast Ohio

Earlier this month, the U.S. Department of Labor unveiled a plan to roll back more than 60 federal labor regulations.

The proposed changes cover a wide range of issues, from minimum wage protections for home health aides to reduced safety procedures for coal mines and construction sites.

This represents a shift from the Biden administration's labor agenda, which focused on strengthening workplace protections by expanding overtime eligibility, enforcing safety standards in construction and agriculture and increasing protections for gig workers and migrant laborers.

In contrast, the new administration says its priority is to cut regulatory red tape, reduce employer costs and boost economic growth by giving businesses more flexibility.

Wednesday on the "Sound of Ideas," we'll discuss what this means for workers and business owners in Northeast Ohio, especially considering our region's large workforce in home health care, agriculture and construction.

Later, the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton will enshrine its Class of 2025 this weekend, bringing football legends, fans and international media to Stark County.

The event is a big draw and money maker for the region bringing in an estimated $43 million for Northeast Ohio.

The induction ceremony itself will be held next to the Hall of Fame Village. It is an expansion development on the grounds of the hall that when it was announced a decade ago aspired to be the quote "Disney World of football." But the village is facing economic uncertainty after several years of financial turmoil that reportedly included consideration of a bankruptcy filing.

At the end of the hour, we'll hear about a new book that takes a 360-degree look at a suburban Cleveland theater where every seat could be the best seat in the house.

Ideastream Public Media's Kabir Bhatia chats with author Jeannie Emser Schultz about her book, "As The Stage Turned: A Front Row Theatre Memoir."

Schultz will be at Loganberry Books on Sunday, Aug. 3, from 1 to 5 p.m. as part of their "Author Alley" series.

Guests:

- Jack Moran, Employment Lawyer, McCarthy Lebit Crystal & Liffman

- Joe Scalzo, Reporter, Crain's Cleveland Business

- Kabir Bhatia, Sr. Reporter, Arts & Culture, Ideastream Public Media

- Jeannie Emser Schultz, Former Director of Marketing, Front Row Theater; Author "As The Stage Turned"