Pedestrian safety and recreation is the center of two new Downtown Cleveland projects

Downtown Cleveland has a lot to offer, with its lakefront access, major sports teams, restaurants and museums. But protected bike lanes, something that is found in many other major cities, is notably absent.

Bike lanes that are buffered from traffic or separated by bollards have been popping up in more parts of Northeast Ohio over the last few years, but the first in the downtown core will soon be built.

Those protected bike lanes are part of the bigger “Cleveland Moves” endeavor, which puts an emphasis on multi-modal transportation and pedestrian safety.

Thursday on the “Sound of Ideas,” we’ll discuss two new projects in Cleveland that are aimed at improving pedestrian safety and making Downtown a more appealing and livable neighborhood.

Along with those protected bike lanes, a new trail will connect the downtown with the city’s west side. It's a path that is commonly used by Cleveland's running community, but has required those runners to cross bustling roadways and sidewalks scarred with potholes.

Later in the hour, we bring you another installment of our series, “The Menu.” This week, we’ll step outside and plop down on some of Northeast Ohio’s best patios.

Annie Nickoloff, Senior Editor at Cleveland Magazine spoke with Jenny Hamel about some of her favorite spots to grab a bite to eat during the summer months. That includes patios, food truck parks, spots for a summer picnic and more.

Guests:

- Steven Litt, Freelance Reporter, Ideastream Public Media

- Phil Kidd, Mayor's Office of Capital Projects, City of Cleveland

- Sarah Davis, Senior Active Transportation Planner, City of Cleveland

- Annie Nickoloff, Senior Editor, Cleveland Magazine

- Jenny Hamel, Host and Producer, Ideastream Public Media