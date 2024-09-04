City of Cleveland launches five-year initiative that aims to improve pedestrian safety

In 2023, 550 bicyclists and pedestrians were hit by cars, and nine of them died, according to the most recent Bicycle & Pedestrian Crash Report compiled by Bike Cleveland. These numbers are believed to be even higher, as many cases go unreported.

Cleveland's wider streets were designed to facilitate traffic flow and larger vehicles, but pedestrian advocates say the infrastructure is outdated for today's population. Several streets are increasingly dangerous for bikers and walkers.

As concerns over safety mount among cyclists and pedestrians, the city has created a new mobility plan that hopes to address this issue.

Cleveland Moves aims to tackle problems experienced by Clevelanders who use alternative transportation methods. It is an extension of the Vision Zero Action Plan, adopted in 2022 in the hopes of eliminating crashes that result in fatalities and serious injuries.

While the plan includes smaller projects, like installing protected bike lanes and additional speed tables, it also includes a $24.5 million bike infrastructure project called the Superior Avenue Midway, a raised, 2.5-mile bikeway extending from Public Square to East 55th Street. The Midway would replace the area once used by streetcars in the center of the road. We'll discuss this plan on Wednesday's "Sound of Ideas."

Later in the program, we'll hear from Cleveland Chef Jeremy Umansky. He recently spoke with Ideastream Morning Edition Host Amy Eddings during a City Club of Cleveland forum. Umansky discussed the local food ecosystem, appreciating the act of eating, as well as the joys that can be found foraging. That forum was held on Playhouse Square's Star Plaza as part of the City Club's 2024 Outdoor Summer series.

Guests:

-Phil Kidd, City Planner, City of Cleveland

-Sarah Davis, Senior Active Transportation Planner, City of Cleveland

-Jenna Thomas, Advocacy and Policy Manager, Bike Cleveland

-Jeremy Umansky, Author, Chef, and Owner "Larder Delicatessen and Bakery"

-Amy Eddings, "Morning Edition" Host, Ideastream Public Media