Early diagnosis and individualized treatment can aid those living with ADHD

Attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) is the most commonly diagnosed behavioral disorder in children, according to the Centers for Disease Control. In 2022, over 7 million (11.4%) U.S. children aged 3–17 years were diagnosed with ADHD, an increase of 1 million compared to 2016.

In adults, the number of those living with a diagnosis stands around 15.5 million. Nearly half of those people received a diagnosis as an adult.

Monday on the "Sound of Ideas," we'll discuss ADHD with some individuals who live with the neurodevelopmental disorder, as well as a doctor who specializes in the diagnosis and treatment of ADHD in children.

They'll discuss how ADHD manifests in their lives, as well as the supports they've received in schooling and in their personal relationships. One of the guests started a podcast and internet community to share peer resources assisting people with ADHD.

Later in the program, Ideastream's Kabir Bhatia talks about the new "SNL50" exhibit at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and Museum. From "Wayne's World" to the numerous musical guests, it's all on display at the Rock Hall this summer.

Guests:

- Zak Zippert, Clinical Counselor;

- Russ Jones, Host and Founder, ADHD Big Brother

- Hallie Fetterman, PhD, at Cleveland Clinic Children's

- Kabir Bhatia, Senior Arts Reporter, Ideastream Public Media (In Studio)