Senate budget would tap unclaimed funds for Browns new stadium | Reporters Roundtable

The Ohio Senate this week revealed its initial budget proposal, and it included $600 million for a Browns stadium in Brook Park, but from a new funding source. Instead of backing bonds -- borrowed money with interest -- as the House proposed, the Senate proposed taking $1.7 billion from the state's unclaimed property fund to create a Sports and Culture Facility Fund, $600 million of which would be directed toward the Browns project.

The city of East Cleveland currently has two people claiming the title of mayor. The president of the city council, Lateek Shabazz, was sworn in Sunday days after the conviction of Mayor Brandon King. Back in February, Cuyahoga County Probate Court Presiding Judge Anthony Russo had appointed Sandra Morgan to the post after King was suspended pending trial.

City council members say the conviction ended that temporary appointment, and the charter says the council president moves into the job. The interim mayor, Sandra Morgan, says she's going nowhere until the judge says she done.

We will begin Friday’s “Sound of Ideas Reporters Roundtable” discussing the Senate budget including the funding to education as well as the East Cleveland mayoral situation.

Akron Mayor Shammas Malik focused on public safety in his second state of the city speech this week, announcing plans to tackle gun violence and increase trust in police.

The I-X Center's days as an exhibition space for big events such as auto, boat and home and garden shows are numbered. City Council approved an agreement this week that amended the lease and clears the way for a Fortune 100 company to take over the site.

We will cover these stories and others on this week's Roundtable.

Guests:

-Matt Richmond, Criminal Justice Reporter, Ideastream Public Media

-Abigail Bottar, Akron-Canton Reporter, Ideastream Public Media

-Sarah Donaldson, Reporter, Statehouse News Bureau

