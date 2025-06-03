Ohio Senate budget would flatten income tax rate

Senate lawmakers made hundreds of amendments Tuesday afternoon to House Bill 96, the biennial state budget, which is due June 30.

Among them, the GOP-majority Senate Finance Committee added a measure that would flatten the state income tax, transitioning down from the current two-bracket system to a flat rate for everybody at 2.75% by 2026. That would most immediately affect Ohioans who make more than six figures if it goes into effect, saving them and costing Ohio more than $1 billion, according to Office of Budget and Management estimates.

One of the biggest additions to HB 96 in the House was lawmakers’ creation of a ceiling on school districts’ cash reserves—a proposal House Speaker Matt Huffman (R-Lima) billed as “much-needed” property tax relief.

Under it, if a district carryover balance exceeds 30%, county budget commissions would have to lower the taxes levied on homeowners for the following tax year. The Senate version would raise it to 50%.

HB 96 still modifies how libraries are funded in the long term, moving from a set percentage going to Ohio’s Public Library Fund, as used in prior budgets, to a line item.

And it also still gets rid of the Ohio Elections Commission starting in January 2026.

Two of three Democratic members of the Senate Finance Committee voted against the slate of amendments Tuesday afternoon, a procedure that allows lawmakers to continue budget debates.

Senate President Rob McColley (R-Napoleon) said he wants to hold a floor vote on the bill by next Thursday, giving lawmakers more than two weeks to harmonize the differences between the House and Senate versions of the budget.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.