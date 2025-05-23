Some Cleveland Heights residents call on the mayor to step down | Reporters Roundtable

Cleveland Heights Mayor Kahlil Seren posted a 15-minute video on social media Wednesday, denying that his wife made antisemitic remarks in text messages and conversation.

Residents angrily confronted him at Monday night's City Council meeting, demanding his resignation. He has been under fire since March, when former Akron Mayor resigned as city administrator just three months into his tenure, saying the job was untenable because of a relative of the mayor. Questions about the actions of the mayor's wife, Natalie McDaniel, have persisted.

The council will hold a special committee meeting later Friday in which they'll discuss the mayor's comments.

We will discuss the mayor’s response and what led to it to begin Friday’s “Sound of Ideas Reporters Roundtable.”

We will also talk about some of the other top stories of the week including, the city of Cleveland and Cuyahoga County cutting ties this week with the Greater Cleveland Partnership. The GCP, the region's chamber of commerce, sided with the Browns ownership by endorsing the plan to leave downtown for a new football complex in Brook Park.

The Memorial Day holiday marks the unofficial start of summer, and if history is an indicator, that means a spike in crime is on the horizon. Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb told reporters this week that the city will target 'hot spots,' including more police officer walking patrols.

Legal analyst and civil rights activist Cassandra McDonald sued the Cleveland Clinic this week over its plan to require payment of copays before patients are seen.

The Clinic announced last week that beginning in June, with few exceptions including emergency room visits, copays must be made, or appointments will be canceled. It's drawn a lot of backlash, including from Cleveland City Council, which called it a slap in the face of residents.

Guests:

-Abbey Marshall, Local Government Reporter, Ideastream Public Media

-Glenn Forbes, Supervising Producer for Newscasts, Ideastream Public Media

-Sarah Donaldson, Reporter, Statehouse News Bureau, Ohio Pubic Radio/TV

