Are your allergies bothering you more? You can thank climate change

Have you been reaching for the tissues more this spring? It's not just you.

One in four American adults suffer from seasonal allergies, and in children, that number is one in five.

A new study from Climate Central, has found that climate change has been contributing to earlier and longer allergy seasons for millions across the nation. Warming trends lead to more freeze-free days each year, which give plants more time to grow and release allergy-inducing pollen.

Monday on the "Sound of Ideas" we'll talk to a data researcher who worked on the report and find out more about allergy season.

Then we'll shift gears and talk about climate change impacts on another issue: growing seasons.

With the increased number of warm days in the spring, we're seeing many plant species bloom early, which is affecting how farmers plant their crops.

Climate change isn't just causing warming days however, it's also leading to more severe storms as well as droughts. Even backyard farmers are rethinking how and when to plant their favorite herbs and vegetables.

We'll hear from a statewide expert as well as a horticulturist from Holden Arboretum about the changes we're experiencing here in Ohio.

Guests:

- Jen Brady, Senior Data Analyst, Climate Central

- Ann Rzepka Budziak, Senior Director of Arboretum Landscapes, Holden Forests and Gardens

- Aaron Wilson, State Climatologist of Ohio and Climate Field Specialist, The Ohio State University

- John Mills, Host and Producer, Ideastream Public Media

- Kabir Bhatia, Senior Arts Reporter, Ideastream Public Media