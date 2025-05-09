Cleveland Hopkins International Airport to undergo major renovation | Reporters Roundtable

Cleveland Hopkins Airport will be getting a major makeover in the next decade.

The city unveiled a $1.1 billion renovation including a new terminal that will open in 2032, and other enhancements including more parking and a new Regional Transit Authority Red Line rapid transit station.

Mayor Just Bibb said in announcing the makeover that in order to be a world class city, Cleveland needed a world class airport. He also acknowledged he’s heard the complaints about the airport’s bathrooms.

We will talk about the renovation of the airport to begin this week’s Friday Reporters Roundtable.

We've seen a lot of renderings of a proposed Browns stadium complex in Brook Park, but the Haslam Sports Group hasn't shared what a renovation of the existing lakefront facility would look like. Cleveland Scene published an image this week, later confirmed as authentic, though a few years old, by the Browns.

Proponents of keeping the team downtown have said the team should provide all the details, and let the public decide which is the better deal. After all, half of the new stadium or the renovated one will be paid for with public money.

The MetroHealth system has finally responded to a lawsuit filed by fired former CEO Airica Steed, who claimed she was the subject of discrimination. The hospital system said she was dismissed because of performance, not her race, and filed a counterclaim accusing her of defaming MetroHealth.

A bipartisan bill in Columbus looks to help Ohioans pay off their medical debt by lowering the maximum interest rate to 3% per year. It would also seek to protect credit scores by prohibiting hospitals, medical providers and third-party collectors from reporting medical debt to credit agencies. Also, the bill would ban wage garnishment for medical debt collections.

Guests:

-Gabriel Kramer, Reporter, Ideastream Public Media

-Karen Kasler, Statehouse News Bureau Chief, Ohio Public Radio/TV

