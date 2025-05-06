Check out plans for Cleveland's airport: more parking, new terminal

Cleveland Hopkins International Airport will get a more than a $1 billion facelift over the next decade, including more parking capacity and a new terminal.

The airport will first increase parking: a new gold lot will add 1,600 spaces in 2026. Then a new, $301 million garage — built on the current Orange lot — will add capacity from 4,000 to 6,000 vehicles.

And a $1.1 billion terminal will replace the current smart parking garage in 2032.

"All of us in the room here recognize for us to have a world-class city, we need a world-class airport," Mayor Justin Bibb said at a Tuesday press conference unveiling the designs.

Inside, the new terminal will include a new baggage claim and ticketing area, a consolidated Transportation Security Administration checkpoint and a new customs facility.

City of Cleveland Inside Cleveland Hopkins International Airport's planned terminal building, set to open in 2032.

"I hear all the complaints all the time from the bathrooms to the long lines at TSA, and we're going to make some short-term improvements to address those pain points to make sure that our travelers can have an ease of flow and an easier experience at the airport," Bibb said. "Bear with us, but today's announcement should give our residents, our tourists and our businesses confidence that this city is ready to move forward with this new bold departure for our great airport."

Outside, travelers can expect more curbside space for drop-offs and pick-ups, as well as expanded roads. A new Regional Transit Authority red line station will also be built.

City of Cleveland Outside view of Cleveland's airport's new terminal building.

Last year, the airport saw more than 10 million passengers: the highest traffic since 2008.